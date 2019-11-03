MidWestOne Bank announced the following:
Lindsey Morris has been promoted to retail manager at the Key West location.
Mike FitzPatrick has been named regional president for offices in Dubuque.
•
Stacie Halverson was promoted to vice president of Human Resources for Kendall Hunt Publishing, Westmark Enterprises and Great River Learning.
•
Rick McLouth has been named interim president at Theisen’s. McLouth joined the company in March 2018 as chief financial officer.
•
Eagle Point Software Corp. announced the following new hires:
Haley Lundgren, Customer Success manager.
Carrie Tedore, director of communications.
•
The Red Basket Project has been approved by the Internal Revenue Service as an official 501©(3) nonprofit.
Established in 2016, the organization strives to ensure each period is met with products, despite personal or financial need.
For more information, or to donate, visit RedBasketProject.com.
•
WHKS & Co. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Des Moines Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.