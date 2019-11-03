MidWestOne Bank announced the following:

Lindsey Morris has been promoted to retail manager at the Key West location.

Mike FitzPatrick has been named regional president for offices in Dubuque.

Stacie Halverson was promoted to vice president of Human Resources for Kendall Hunt Publishing, Westmark Enterprises and Great River Learning.

Rick McLouth has been named interim president at Theisen’s. McLouth joined the company in March 2018 as chief financial officer.

Eagle Point Software Corp. announced the following new hires:

Haley Lundgren, Customer Success manager.

Carrie Tedore, director of communications.

The Red Basket Project has been approved by the Internal Revenue Service as an official 501©(3) nonprofit.

Established in 2016, the organization strives to ensure each period is met with products, despite personal or financial need.

For more information, or to donate, visit RedBasketProject.com.

WHKS & Co. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Des Moines Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

