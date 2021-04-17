The Dubuque Police Department has launched an initiative that officials hope will allow officers to more efficiently use video footage to investigate crimes in the city.
The new program, called Secure Dubuque, encourages residents with home surveillance systems, such as security and doorbell cameras, to register their system in a database with the police department. If criminal activity occurs in the area, police can use the database to see which nearby residences have surveillance systems that might have recorded footage of the event. They then might contact the resident to ask to view the video.
“Residential cameras, much like our city traffic cameras, are always extremely valuable to us,” said police department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon. “The hope for this program is to even use them more.”
Between security and traffic cameras, the City of Dubuque already has 1,277 cameras in total, according to McClimon.
He stressed that registering a home surveillance system in the program does not give police access to the resident’s camera but simply lets officers know which addresses have a surveillance system in place. Residents can decline access to their system when they get a request from police, and information in the database is not available to the public.
Night shift officer Nathan Wall proposed the program and has spent the past several months researching and developing it.
“As a night officer, Officer Wall understood the need for the camera system,” McClimon said. “This (database) enhances our ability to investigate things a lot more efficiently.”
Several police departments in nearby cities have launched similar programs in recent years. The Davenport Police Department introduced its Camera Registration Program in the fall of 2020, while the Cedar Rapids Police Department first called for residents to register their systems in March of 2019.
Neither department provided officials to comment for this story by its deadline.
According to McClimon, there is no cost to create or maintain the new Dubuque system. He encourages all city residents with surveillance systems to register them in the database.
“The more cameras we have registered and logged, the more efficient and helpful it will be for us to solve crimes,” he said.
For additional information and to register a system, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/securedubuque.