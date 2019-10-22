The City of Asbury asks that residents complete a 2019 community survey.
The 27-question survey asks about topics such as quality of life, housing, economic development, community services, the community’s condition and areas in which residents would like the city to focus in the future.
The responses will help provide input in planning for the city’s future.
The survey can be found under the “About Asbury” tab on cityofasbury.com or at surveymonkey.com/r/CityofAsbury.
Paper copies are available at Asbury City Hall, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Suite 1.