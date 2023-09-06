Despite opposition from some area residents, Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved a development agreement for a project to renovate a former Dubuque manufacturing building into apartments and commercial space.
As part of a more-than-$30 million project, Farley & Loetscher LLC plans to turn the building at 801 Jackson St. into more than 120 market-rate apartments and to renovate a neighboring property at the corner of White and East Ninth streets to house commercial and residential space.
Under the development agreement, Farley & Loetscher LLC will receive tax-increment financing rebates up to about $2.6 million over a 15-year period. The agreement also includes a $750,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant and other grants up to a cumulative $35,000.
"This is a huge building that’s been empty for a long time," said Council Member Ric Jones. "It’s going to be nice to have some life in it at any level."
A group of about 15 representatives from Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement attended the meeting, many bearing signs with the phrases "We belong here," "Homes for all" and "Safety and dignity."
Representatives of the group spoke during a public hearing on the development agreement about the importance of low-income and mixed-income housing, asking the council to table the vote and inquire as to whether the developer would be willing to designate 20% of the apartments as income-restricted units for low- to moderate-income residents.
"No matter what your income is, everyone is paying taxes that are funding this development and all city-invested developments," said Dubuque resident Gail Weitz. "If we’re paying in, we all should benefit. ... We need mixed-income housing in Dubuque for people of all ages."
Developer Matt Mulligan said the project is a crucial step in attracting and retaining talent for local employers by providing downtown housing.
"Every income level housing choice is critical," he said. "This is one piece of it. One project isn’t going to accomplish all of it."
Council members thanked attendees for their comments but emphasized the project's importance for rehabilitating a derelict building and providing additional housing of any type.
"We need housing at all levels, absolutely," said Mayor Brad Cavanaugh. "And there may come a time, and it might not be too far ahead … when we have to incentivize certain types of housing over others. But right now, we need to incentivize housing, period."
Council members also noted that increasing the supply of all types of housing in the city should help to stabilize current high rent costs.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen also shared that the city offers a variety of incentives for low-income housing projects, such as a $10,000-per-unit allocation for low-income housing tax credit projects located outside areas of concentrated poverty.
"Not every single project is going to be specifically targeted at what you might be looking for, but I think having a broad overall approach as we are taking is really going to benefit our community," said Council Member Laura Roussell.