Despite opposition from some area residents, Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved a development agreement for a project to renovate a former Dubuque manufacturing building into apartments and commercial space.

As part of a more-than-$30 million project, Farley & Loetscher LLC plans to turn the building at 801 Jackson St. into more than 120 market-rate apartments and to renovate a neighboring property at the corner of White and East Ninth streets to house commercial and residential space.

