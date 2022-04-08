MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The future of Maquoketa’s radio-controlled car park is uncertain.
Over the past year, the Burlingame RC Park has experienced multiple incidents of vandalism, enough to lead Shane Halverson, who proposed the idea and built much of the park himself three years ago, to consider removing equipment and reducing the park to one track.
“There was a bunch of vandalism late last year,” Halverson said.
Halverson was focused on repairing and rebuilding the park when he says there was more vandalism.
“More vandalism damaged the track, and I decided I was just done with it,” Halverson said.
Since posting last month to a Facebook group dedicated to the park, Halverson said that he has heard about renewed interest in the park from the community. He hopes that if the City of Maquoketa is willing to help support efforts to prevent future vandalism, the park could stay open with three tracks.
Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt, who stepped into the role in January, said that he hadn’t heard about the troubles in the park. Maquoketa Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Thomson said there has not been a recent rise in vandalism.
“We have our spurts,” Thomson said.
Call logs posted online by the department show vandalism was reported at the RC track in August and again in October.
Halverson said that walls surrounding a paved track were broken through, and parts of an off-road track were destroyed. In response, Halverson placed a trail camera 15-feet high in a tree.
“They threw bricks and hit the camera until it faced up looking at the sky,” Halverson said.
Halverson said that there weren’t any troubles at the park until this past year, potentially because during the park’s first two years, he was able to physically be at the park much more often.
“The first year, I was there every day and every weekend constantly building,” Halverson said. “Last year, I stepped away and wasn’t around as much.”
Halverson said that he has previously received support from the city and the Maquoketa Parks Board, and he expects the board to discuss the RC park during an upcoming meeting.
“They (supporters in Maquoketa) are trying to convince me to keep it, and we probably will if we can,” Halverson said.
He has some ideas on how to prevent future damage, such as transitioning to more durable track components, replacing plastic fencing with more difficult to destroy fencing and adding new security cameras.
“I would like to see it grow,” Halverson said.
Depending on the level of community support going forward, the park could still be reduced to one paved track.
Halverson sees value in having a free, public RC park, something few communities have. In the past, people have gathered at the park for swap meets, Halloween barbecues and “night crawl” events.
“A lot of people use that RC park,” Thomson said.
Halverson said that the park brings people to town.
“They come from Dubuque and Davenport, as far as Winterset, Iowa, on the other side of Des Moines,” Halverson said. “A kid came all the way from Winterset just to play on this track. It’s a worthy investment.”