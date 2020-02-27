Clayton and Dubuque counties are among the 29 Iowa counties that recently received Growing Together grants from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program.
The program provides grants to master gardeners in counties for projects focused on increasing food security, according to a press release.
It states that the grants will:
- “Maintain and increase productivity at the donation garden that donates to the Clayton County Food Shelf. Partners will also work to increase interest and awareness in the community for individuals to donate additional produce to the Food Shelf.”
- “Maintain three donation garden sites that support the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Salvation Army and the Westminster Gardens.”