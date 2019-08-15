Police said a man sexually assaulted a Dubuque woman he held captive in her home for several hours in April 2018.
Patrick H. Booker, 46, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
If convicted on the first-degree kidnapping charge, Booker faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Online court records don’t list an upcoming court date. He remains held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
According to court documents, a Dubuque woman invited Booker and two other men to her home in April 2018. When she attempted to go to bed at about midnight, she was followed by Booker. Booker allegedly ripped off the woman’s clothes and told her she was going to have sex with the other two men while he recorded it. The two men, neither of whom currently face charges, had their pants down.
The woman told police that both men seemed uncomfortable with the situation and told Booker they would not participate in the assault.
Police said the woman left the room and Booker followed her into the kitchen. He grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into a wall, causing a laceration.
Booker allegedly opened a window and forced the woman to stand in front of it while fully nude. The outside temperature that night was 32 degrees.
The woman tried to leave the kitchen, but Booker stopped her by hitting her head against the wall. This continued for about five hours. At 5:30 a.m., the woman went to her bedroom, put on some clothes, then laid down on her stomach and began to fall asleep. Booker then came into the room and sexually assaulted her. The Telegraph Herald does not identify the victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The woman reported the incident after the men had left town and completed a sexual assault kit. DNA samples connected Booker to the crime, according to court documents. A warrant for his arrest was issued June 1.
Booker in 2013 was convicted of aggravated criminal sex abuse in a case handled by the Chicago Police Department.