Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa.
A downtown Dubuque yoga studio has a new owner.
Krissy Mueller took ownership of B-1 Yoga, 185 Main St.,
last week. The studio was opened in 2014 and run since then by Cally Burkle, who also purchased the adjacent Gordon’s Toggery last year.
“I think (taking over ownership) has been talked about off and on this year, but now, I was ready and she was ready,” Mueller said of Burkle. “It seemed to make the most sense.”
Mueller completed her yoga teacher training in 2018 at B-1 and began teaching classes at the studio soon after.
“I was teaching at (Dubuque Senior High School) at the time, and I was bringing it to the students,” she said. “I had no intention of teaching for adults, but I ended up loving it.”
She added that lessons about being present during yoga sessions also translated into her own life.
“I’m a very all-over-the-place, go-go-go kind of person,” she said. “Yoga has really calmed and grounded me. I remember all of the lessons from yoga that translate off my mat.”
Mueller eventually became the studio’s manager after she left teaching to care for her husband, who was diagnosed with a liver disease.
She stopped the manager role once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and closed the studio, but she never stopped doing some of the behind-the-scenes tasks. She started teaching B-1 Yoga classes again once the studio opened back up.
Mueller said she still will teach classes now that she has taken on the owner role. She also hopes to see the studio grow.
“Before COVID hit, when it was me managing it, it was going so good,” she said. “We were growing with all that love and attention on the studio. Understandably, COVID changed that. With going back to giving 100% of my energy to it, I hope to see it grow just like before COVID with a lot of people coming in and out.”
B-1 Yoga is open seven days per week, and the class schedule can be found online at b-1yoga.com.
Longtime Manchester furniture store changing hands
A longtime Manchester furniture store soon will have a new owner.
Corcoran Furniture, 201 S. Ninth St., will be taken over by mother and son Natalie and Jamie Vaske starting Friday, May 27. Current owner Jim Corcoran is retiring from the business this week, as is longtime employee Bill Logan.
“I’ve been lucky with those two,” Jamie Vaske said. “They have about 113 years of retail experience between the two of them. I’m looking forward to continuing what they started.”
Vaske said his mother brought it to his attention that Corcoran and Logan were retiring, and she suggested buying the business. Natalie Vaske has done bookwork for Corcoran for years, Jamie Vaske said.
“I worked for a plumbing and heating outfit for 16 years, so I’ve dealt with customers and the public,” he said. “One of the things I’ve picked up on is, with the amount of customers that come in, you get a lot of the same people and friendly faces coming through the door.”
Vaske said the same holds true at Corcoran Furniture, where he has trained alongside Corcoran before officially taking over with his mother.
“I’m really, really grateful for him,” Vaske said of Corcoran. “And he’s letting us keep the name. People come to Corcoran Furniture because of Jim and the successful business he built here for 22 years.”
Corcoran Furniture is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The store can be reached at 563-927-3640.
Dubuque spa owner to expand offerings at new location
A Dubuque spa owner has settled into a new location and plans to launch lines of hair care products and perfumes.
A New You Spa & Boutique moved in March to 3337 Hillcrest Road, Suite A, west of John F. Kennedy Road. The suite used to be the location of Carol Ann Boutique & Body.
Owner Kaylee Webb opened the spa in 2018 at 3080 Cedar Crest Court, but she was looking for a place to expand her business.
“I was able to take A New You and really build on it,” she said.
The layout of the new location allowed Webb to add a full retail area. At the previous location, she only had space to sell a few clothing items.
Webb also plans to launch her own hair care line, Meraki Magic, and perfume line, DNK Secrets. She said she has worked with labs to develop the products and scents that she liked.
“Ever since COVID, I feel like it’s really changed in how people see small business,” she said. “I feel like putting my own brand on my own product is a bigger deal now because people have really been targeting small businesses. Everybody is going to the big stores all the time, but people just really seek out small businesses more.”
To start, Webb plans to have 25 hair care products and four perfumes. Her goal is to have the products available by June 26, which is also when she plans to hold an open house for the spa.
Webb, a licensed esthetician, also offers many skin care services through the spa and asks customers what they want most in their skin care.
“I’m able to take feedback from clients and create what people are gravitating toward,” she said. “The community keeps supporting me and spreading the word about my business.”
A New You Spa & Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, though spa services are by appointment only. More information is available by calling or texting the spa at 563-552-7082 or visiting anewyoudbq.com.
