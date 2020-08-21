EDGEWOOD, Iowa — A benefit is planned this weekend for a woman diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The benefit for Danielle Pape will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Cafe Rose, 119 N. Washington St. in Edgewood, according to an online announcement. Live music by Bill Stock will be performed from 1 to 4 p.m.
Pape and her family are active in their communities in which they live and work, which are Edgewood, Littleport and Elkader, according to a GoFundMe page created for the family.
Donations will be accepted at the benefit, with proceeds going to the family. Cafe Rose will serve pork burgers.
Donation accounts have been established at FreedomBank in Elkader, which can be reached at 563-245-2522, and at Community Savings Bank in Edgewood, which can be reached at 563-928-6425.
The GoFundMe page is located at https://bit.ly/3kVtsG2.