A Galena nonprofit that supports people with disabilities is holding a fundraiser later this month.
The Workshop will hold its spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Galena Elks Lodge, 123 N. Main St., according to an online announcement.
The Workshop provides job training and day services for people with disabilities in Jo Daviess County.
The dinner will cost $10 per adult and $5 for children younger than 15 years old. A raffle and bake sale also will be held.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at The Workshop, 706 S. West St., or at the door on the night of the event.