Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Pork tenderloin sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, corn and strawberry cup.

Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or deli ham & cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables and apple slices.

Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed carrots and pears.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets with roll or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and clementine.

Friday: Walking taco or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, refried beans and peaches.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita with salsa or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.

Tuesday: French bread pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or meatball marinara sub sandwich, steamed peas & carrots and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and garlic breadstick or hot turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, mashed potatoes and clementine.

Friday: Chicken & bean enchilada or mini corn dogs, broccoli & cheese and mandarin oranges.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Queso nachos grande with salsa or mini corn dogs, garden salad and pineapple.

Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or hot ham & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and strawberries.

Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, broccoli and clementine.

Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pork tenderloin sandwich, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: French toast with syrup and sausage links or cheese quesadilla, potato smiles and orange wedges.

Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or barbecue rib sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.

Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog on a bun or chicken fajita, fresh greens and fruit mix.

Thursday: Beef nachos with cheese or deli sandwich, refried beans and applesauce.

Friday: No school.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick, Italian salad and banana.

Tuesday: Sausage, egg & cheese breakfast sandwich, triangle potato and fresh oranges.

Wednesday: Roundabout pizza, coleslaw and apple wedges.

Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu sandwich, potato salad and pineapple.

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup & crackers, spinach salad and apricots.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, Sun Chips and applesauce.

Wednesday: Taco salad, Mexican rice and orange.

Thursday: Pork tenderloin, garden salad and slushie.

Friday: Cheese ravioli with alfredo sauce & garlic toast, green beans and apple.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Baked chicken breast, whipped sweet potatoes and cookie.

Tuesday: Pork loin with gravy, carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun, whipped potatoes and hot sliced peaches.

Thursday: Potato-encrusted fish, macaroni & cheese and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Beef chili with beans, tossed salad and mixed fruit cobbler.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, parmesan potatoes and pears.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, Capri vegetables and mixed berries.

Wednesday: Pork roast, rice pilaf and peaches.

Thursday: Breaded pollock, macaroni & cheese and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick, spinach salad and strawberries.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun with fries, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pizza, dessert and drink.

Friday: Seafood pasta, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes & ham, carrots and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham loaf, green beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.