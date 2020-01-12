Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Pork tenderloin sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, corn and strawberry cup.
Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or deli ham & cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables and apple slices.
Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed carrots and pears.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets with roll or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and clementine.
Friday: Walking taco or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, refried beans and peaches.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita with salsa or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Tuesday: French bread pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or meatball marinara sub sandwich, steamed peas & carrots and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and garlic breadstick or hot turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, mashed potatoes and clementine.
Friday: Chicken & bean enchilada or mini corn dogs, broccoli & cheese and mandarin oranges.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Queso nachos grande with salsa or mini corn dogs, garden salad and pineapple.
Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or hot ham & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and strawberries.
Thursday: Sweet Thai chili chicken or cheeseburger on a bun, broccoli and clementine.
Friday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pork tenderloin sandwich, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: French toast with syrup and sausage links or cheese quesadilla, potato smiles and orange wedges.
Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or barbecue rib sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.
Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog on a bun or chicken fajita, fresh greens and fruit mix.
Thursday: Beef nachos with cheese or deli sandwich, refried beans and applesauce.
Friday: No school.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick, Italian salad and banana.
Tuesday: Sausage, egg & cheese breakfast sandwich, triangle potato and fresh oranges.
Wednesday: Roundabout pizza, coleslaw and apple wedges.
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu sandwich, potato salad and pineapple.
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup & crackers, spinach salad and apricots.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, Sun Chips and applesauce.
Wednesday: Taco salad, Mexican rice and orange.
Thursday: Pork tenderloin, garden salad and slushie.
Friday: Cheese ravioli with alfredo sauce & garlic toast, green beans and apple.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Baked chicken breast, whipped sweet potatoes and cookie.
Tuesday: Pork loin with gravy, carrots and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun, whipped potatoes and hot sliced peaches.
Thursday: Potato-encrusted fish, macaroni & cheese and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Beef chili with beans, tossed salad and mixed fruit cobbler.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, parmesan potatoes and pears.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, Capri vegetables and mixed berries.
Wednesday: Pork roast, rice pilaf and peaches.
Thursday: Breaded pollock, macaroni & cheese and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick, spinach salad and strawberries.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun with fries, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pizza, dessert and drink.
Friday: Seafood pasta, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes & ham, carrots and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Ham loaf, green beans and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.