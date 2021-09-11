DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A new eatery is under construction in a historic building in Dyersville.
Owner Tara Rahe said renovation work began about two months ago on the space that will soon be home to a sports bar and wine lounge called Fuse Restaurant and Bar, 224 Second Ave. NE.
“I’m very fond of the community here,” Rahe said. “I saw that there was a need back here (for a restaurant). This is an amazing place, and I wanted to be able to help and be part of that.”
Rahe, a Dyersville native, said she has wanted to open up a restaurant for years. After recently moving back to Dyersville from Chicago, she felt now was the right time to make the move.
“It was always something in the back of my head that would be fun,” she said.
She said she hopes to get further into the renovations on the property before she confirms an opening date for Fuse or other details about the restaurant.
The restaurant’s building was formerly a hotel in the 1800s, Rahe said. Several businesses have occupied the space since then, but the building had been empty for several years before Rahe decided it was the best spot for Fuse.
“We wanted to keep the historic piece of the building there but bring out the life of the building,” she said of the renovations. “We’re exposing the natural woodwork of the building. It’s just amazing to watch that come back to life.”
In part, the venue’s name stems from the idea that the restaurant will fuse together different atmospheres with both the sports bar and wine lounge, she said.
“I grew up here, and I know the market,” she said. “I saw a need for both types of atmospheres. Also, I want to be appealing to tourists coming into the community and help bring them in. I like both atmospheres myself, so it’s a benefit to myself, too.”
Rahe added that she saw a need to have an eatery open in the city for people to go to watch sports. She said the current plan is to have Fuse open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Karla Thompson, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said community members have been excited to watch the progress on the future Fuse site.
She added that the incoming eatery will fill a need Dyersville has for a sit-down restaurant.
“With some of the closures we’ve been having, this is a great addition to our existing eateries,” Thompson said. “... I think it’s going to be a nice space for groups, larger sit-down groups. It’s kind of filling that void for us.”
Rahe has been posting updates on the renovations on social media, and she said she has loved to hear the buzz about Fuse so far.
“It’s exciting to hear how welcoming the community is,” she said.
Updates on Fuse Restaurant and Bar will be posted on Facebook and Instagram. Both accounts can be found at @fusedyersville.