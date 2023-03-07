A former Dubuque security guard was sentenced to two to five years of probation for making threats against staff in his building.

Mark S. Krolick, 64, of Dubuque, was recently given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to threat of terrorism. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.

Recommended for you