A former Dubuque security guard was sentenced to two to five years of probation for making threats against staff in his building.
Mark S. Krolick, 64, of Dubuque, was recently given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to threat of terrorism. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ordered the sentence.
Court documents state that police spoke with the building manager at 700 Locust, which was then called the Roshek Building, on Sept. 1. The manager reported that she was told Krolick, a security guard in the building, was making threats to “kill himself and staff at the Roshek Building,” documents state.
Documents state that Krolick was speaking with another employee at about 5 a.m. that day.
“Mark told (the employee), ‘If I lose my camper, I will kill myself and take everyone with me,’” documents state. “Mark then told (the employee) that he owns numerous guns and Mark’s family had to take them away from him due to the ongoing situation at the Roshek Building.”
According to the employee, Krolick was distraught because he knew he was going to be fired in a few weeks “due to downsizing at the company,” documents state.
The building manager told police that she contacted Per Mar Security, of Davenport, Iowa, at about noon Sept. 1, and the company fired Krolick shortly after learning of the incident.
Krolick refused to turn over his key to the building, documents state, and the building manager then deactivated all of Krolick’s key cards due to concerns “he was coming back to the business to do harm.”
Police then spoke with Krolick, who denied saying he was “going to take everyone with him,” documents state. However, Krolick admitted to saying “a few things” because he is a “hothead.”
Krolick also told police that, while he told an employee that he had firearms, Krolick does not actually own any firearms.
Krolick also gave his building key card to police.