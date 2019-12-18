The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported:
- Patsy A. Meyer, 55, of 1964 Rosemont St., was arrested at about 4:55 p.m. Monday at 4990 Radford Court on charges of fifth-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine and a warrant from Buchanan County, Iowa.
- Tyler J. Runde, 37, of 2711 Elm St., was arrested at about 12:45 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Runde assaulted Jennifer J. Kane, 47, of the same address.
- Chelsea E. Schlarman, 20, of 1290 Savanna Drive, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Third and Locust streets on charges of possession of meth, of ecstasy and of drug paraphernalia. During the same traffic stop, Dashawn M. Drummond, 21, of 760 Fremont Ave., No. 1, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
- Jake L. Hingtgen, 26, of 3015 Lemon St., was arrested at about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Jackson Street on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Dawn M. Richey, 43, of 1111 Bluff St., at about 3 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1700 block of White Street.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 24, of 565 Greenwood Court, was arrested at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Oak Crest Drive on charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Jacob F. Atchison, 29, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of West 12th Street and Central Avenue on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Brian A. Blum, 44, of 1424 Thomas Place, reported the theft of a shotgun and other items worth $605 at about 6:20 a.m. Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Pinard Street.