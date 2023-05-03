Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will host a food giveaway next weekend for low-income families and older adults.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, and continue until 9:30 a.m. or while food supplies last. The giveaway will be held at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest building, 423 W. Locust St.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.