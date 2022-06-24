May sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Jason W. Young, 32; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 4; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Megan M. Goin, 27; third-degree theft; May 10, 2021; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- James E. Anderson Jr., 49; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 14; 10-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Courtney D. Brant, 27; forgery and third-degree theft; Sept. 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Jule J. Dauphin, 38; assault; June 15, 2021; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Scott F. Davis, 25; assault on persons in certain occupations; Jan. 20; 40-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Marcellis W. Fields, 28; domestic assault and violation of no-contact order; April 23 and 24; 12-day jail sentence, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Josie M. Fleege, 35; possession of a controlled substance and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence; Jan. 1; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Daniel R. Gorectke, 48; third-degree burglary; March 13; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Thomas C.U. Grant, 28; assault and violation of no-contact order; June 6 and 16, 2021; 210-day jail sentence.
- Henry R. Hayes, 53; second-degree attempted burglary; Sept. 1; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Erick J. Hubbard, 29; assault on persons in certain occupations and assault; Oct. 31; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, two years of probation and $1,285 fine.
- Tommie J. Jenkins Jr., 42; domestic assault; Nov. 26; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Lexton S. Jenkins, 32; domestic assault; April 2; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Joseph D. Kyles, 28; assault; Nov. 27; $105 fine.
- Gracie M. Mena, 20; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 7; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years or probation and $430 fine.
- Natythyn P. Murphy, 31; assault; Jan. 29; $105 fine and one-day jail sentence.
- Mark J. Page, 57; domestic assault; Oct. 18; 30-day jail sentence, with 20 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Gabreale D. Smith, 22; third-degree theft; Nov. 17, 2020; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Serena A. Sutter, 33; assault; Jan. 9; deferred judgment and one year of probation.
- Eric E. Tillis, 34; domestic assault-second offense; Dec. 29; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation, one year in a residential facility and batterer program.
- Everett R. Winfrey, 35; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 14; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Gaul, 36; child endangerment; Nov. 27; deferred judgment, two years of probation and suspended civil penalty.