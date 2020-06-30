DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville Area Community Foundation recently promoted Michelle Grover to the post of executive director.
Grover had served as the foundation coordinator for one year, according to a press release.
It states that Grover succeeds Nancy Dunkel, a longtime board member who has served as executive director since 2011.
Grover holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in health education.
She has been a member of the St. Francis Xavier School Parent Association and Dyersville Parks & Recreation Commission, has served as co-chairwoman of a Beckman Catholic High School capital campaign and now is on the parish council at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.