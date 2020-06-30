News in your town

PDC Concerts on the River to begin in July

Lead paint discovered among debris of former Grant County building

Live feed to broadcast construction of Southwestern Community School District athletic complex

Donations sought for picnic tables at East Dubuque park

Dubuque County cases fall by 1; 1 more case, 1 more death in Grant County

Man who ran meth ring in Dubuque sentenced to 25 years in prison

New territory: Nearly all Dubuque parks on cusp of opening to pets

To foster inclusivity, Platteville leaders to examine processes, identify barriers

Dubuque teen granted deferred judgment, suspended sentence in charges related to downtown shooting.

Sheriff IDs 4 of 6 injured in severe head-on crash near Shullsburg

Styx concert in Dubuque postponed

Police: Child dies after being pulled from river in Savanna

City of Fennimore seeks fields for sludge spreading

Timber Lake Playhouse cancels season due to COVID-19

Amid pandemic, Darlington opera house receives donation

Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for possessing guns while using drugs

Dubuque casino cancels, postpones more concerts, comedians

Gas, food cards available to Delaware County residents impacted by COVID-19 income loss

Easton Valley adding child care, preschool offerings

Graduates: Loras College

Dubuque County school leaders frustrated by lack of reopening guidance from state

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Man who ran meth ring in Dubuque sentenced to 25 years in prison

Styx concert in Dubuque postponed

Dubuque casino cancels, postpones more concerts, comedians

No additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1 each in Clayton, Jones counties

Easton Valley adding child care, preschool offerings

UPDATE: Sheriff IDs 4 of 6 injured in severe head-on crash near Shullsburg

Stretch of JDC road to close this week

Dubuque Main Street receives national accreditation

Jackson County supervisors discuss sharing EMS coordinator with neighboring county

Dashcam video captures trooper pulling man from edge of Grant County bridge

Female candidates in Iowa in spotlight for November election

After 15 years, Maquoketa Valley superintendent hanging it up

Farley committee recommends nixing city permit for ATV, UTVs

Dubuque County reaches 500 COVID-19 cases; 6 other area counties see increases

Police: Man swings razor at 2 Dubuque bar patrons