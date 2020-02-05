PEOSTA, Iowa — David Zach’s message was simple: No matter how small or insignificant it might seem, doing something to give back is better than doing nothing.
“I know that it seems small,” the singer/songwriter who helms Remedy Drive told about 20 people at Northeast Iowa Community College on Tuesday. “I feel inadequate. I feel under-qualified for the work that I had to step into, but so far, it’s been the highest privilege of my life to hang out with ordinary people who have stepped into extraordinary roles.”
Zach spoke about his volunteer work with The Exodus Road, a nonprofit organization that specializes in the rescue of human trafficking victims. The Omaha, Neb., native said he learned of the organization after meeting with its founder, Matt Parker.
“I had a meeting with him, and he said, ‘I am looking for a band to talk about the work that we do at Exodus Road,’” Zach said. “I said, ‘I don’t want to be another politician or musician that just talks or sings about stuff. Take me with you. I want to join you.’”
Over the past few years, Zach has flown all over the world as a volunteer to go undercover and work with local officials to identify human traffickers and rescue those being trafficked.
“It’s coercion, it’s force, it’s manipulation,” he said. “It’s subtle (and) that’s why it’s so easy to hide, because it’s hard to define.”
Since the organization launched, Exodus Road has rescued more than 1,300 people from human trafficking.
Kara Popp, the director of student life, diversity and leadership at NICC’s Peosta campus, said some students previously heard Zach speak at events in Chicago.
”They really wanted our college community and our community in general to be able to hear what’s happening across the world,” she said. “We know that it’s not just happening in the state of Iowa, but locally.”
Mary Lechtenberg, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis leadership team who also works with Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking, attended Zach’s presentation. Following the event, Lechtenberg spoke with people who were shocked to find out that trafficking happens locally.
“We’re easy access from Chicago and Davenport,” she said. “The traffickers like to take their victims to other towns. You would be amazed at the small towns where a trafficker has been picked up.”
Lechtenberg said the local coalition meets once per month and puts together educational presentations to inform people about trafficking and how to identify warning signs.
“Human trafficking is labor trafficking and sex trafficking, and it’s boys and girls and men and women,” Lechtenberg said. “It’s not just in Thailand. It’s in the United States and in Iowa.”