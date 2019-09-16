Jury selection started this morning in Dubuque in the murder trial of Todd M. Mullis.
Mullis, 43, of Earlville, Iowa, is accused of killing his wife, Amy L. Mullis, 39. Authorities said he fatally stabbed her with a corn rake on their farm on Nov. 10, staging the incident to look like an accident and then asking his son to check on his mother.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter previously granted a motion to move the proceedings from Delaware County to Dubuque because of pretrial publicity.
The Dubuque County Courthouse's north courtroom was filled with prospective jurors, observers and media members this morning. All of the courtroom's seats were filled, and people stood against three of four walls.
Bitter gave the prospective 80 prospective jurors an early word of caution. Fourteen people ultimately will be selected for the jury -- a 12-person panel, with two alternates.
“Do not speak to anyone about this case,” he said. “Everything you learn about this case must come from this trial.”
He told prospective jurors that the trial is expected to conclude on Friday, Sept. 20.
The state is represented by Delaware County Attorney John Bernau and Assistant Attorney General Maureen Hughes.
Mullis is represented by attorneys Gerald Feuerhelm and Robert Sabers.
Bitter began winnowing the prospective jurors this morning by asking the initial group of 36 seated in the jury box about their familiarity with the accusations against Mullis.
“If any of the 36 of you believe you have knowledge or information about this case, I want you to raise your hand,” he said.
Thirteen indicated they had at least some knowledge of the case. They were taken individually into the judge’s chambers to discuss the scope of their knowledge.
The trial has garnered national attention, with Court TV airing the trial on its network.