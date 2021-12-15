A new state report illustrates the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted student learning in Dubuque Community Schools, district officials said.
The new report rated a majority of campuses in the school district as “acceptable” or better, but four also received the report’s lowest rating and a majority saw their ratings slip.
“We’re addressing that unfinished learning or that missed learning and attending to the brain health of students so we can make those gains and recover that loss of instructional time and learning for students,” said Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
The Iowa Department of Education on Tuesday released updated ratings for public schools on its Iowa School Performance Profiles. Schools were given ratings of, from lowest to highest, “priority,” “needs improvement,” “acceptable,” “commendable,” “high-performing” or “exceptional” based on how they stacked up to accountability measures in the 2020-2021 school year.
In Western Dubuque Community School District, each of the district’s eight campuses was rated as “commendable” or better, which officials said is indicative that efforts to invest in their staff and care for children holistically is paying off.
“We invest a lot of time and money into those theories and trying to take the best care of our teachers that we can so they can take care of our kids,” said Kelly Simon, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. “This is telling us in data, in raw numbers, that it is absolutely working.”
Pandemic challenges
The report rated 12 of the Dubuque district’s 18 schools as “acceptable” or better. However, 13 schools had ratings lower than the last time the ratings were updated at the beginning of 2020.
TeBockhorst tied that shift in part to changes in how schools were rated since that data last was released. However, the pandemic also played a role.
She said that between school closures in the 2019-2020 school year and the hybrid schedule in which students spent the majority of last year, teachers lost time to help students grow academically.
“You can’t make growth with a loss of learning time, so when growth is weighted a certain way (in the ratings) and we don’t have the same amount of growth, we’re going to take a dip,” TeBockhorst said.
District leaders are examining how they can accelerate learning to help students close academic gaps, she said.
The profiles also gave four of the district’s five Title I elementary schools — Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln and Prescott — a “priority” rating. Title I schools have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds.
TeBockhorst also tied those ratings to COVID-19-related factors, noting that some families faced greater barriers accessing the resources they needed during the pandemic.
“Every situation is unique, and so we just know that opportunities and resources became limited for populations of people during the pandemic, and I think this really speaks to it,” she said.
Marshall Elementary School received a “needs improvement” rating, as did Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School and Bryant, Carver and Eisenhower Elementary schools each were rated as “commendable.” The district’s other schools were rated as “acceptable.”
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said officials anticipated the pandemic would impact school performance, which is why they made decisions aimed at supporting students based on their needs.
“We are focused on growth for our students, and we are positioned strongly to build that growth,” he said.
Positive results
In the Western Dubuque district, Peosta Elementary, Drexler Middle and Western Dubuque High schools were rated as “commendable.” The district’s other five campuses received a “high-performing” rating.
Simon said the data reflects the district’s efforts to invest in staff, students and its communities, as well as officials’ decision to have students in school four days per week for most of last school year and five days per week for the end of the year.
“There is no doubt we are seeing the positive impact of that,” Simon said.
She said she did not think this year’s ratings were comparable to the state’s last ratings because of shifts in how those ratings were calculated and changes in which grade levels attend many of the district’s schools.
Simon said she is examining data from other, comparable districts with highly rated schools and plans to reach out to some of them to see if there are ways that WD schools can improve further.
“We’re here to get the best out of every one of our students, so that’s what’s next,” she said. “We keep fighting. We keep fighting for our students. We keep fighting for our community.”