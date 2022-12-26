Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about police reporting a large disturbance at a Dubuque bar was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Dec. 19 to Sunday:
1.) Police: 2 arrested in large weekend disturbance at Dubuque bar
2.) Biz Buzz: Bellevue business opens Dubuque location; new store coming to mall; longtime friends start spa
3.) Dubuque mom’s ‘home for the holidays’ plan lands family in national spotlight
4.) Fire causes over $150,000 damage to Dubuque home; residents escape safely
5.) IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
6.) Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime friends open new spa in Dubuque
7.) Dubuque river museum investigating deaths of 8 stingrays
8.) Fire destroys machine shed in Dubuque County
9.) Dubuque police: Intoxicated driver injured in crash, then assaults 2 officers
10.) Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing 2 girls
