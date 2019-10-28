Heartland Financial USA saw a modest uptick in net income during its recently completed third quarter, continuing a strong year for the Dubuque-based financial institution.
The company this afternoon reported net income of $34.6 million during the quarter that concluded on Sept. 30. That is up by about $900,000 compared to the same, three-month stretch in the previous year.
Through the year's first three quarters, Heartland has recorded net income of $111.3 million. That is up 31% compared with the same period the previous year.
Heartland's assets continued to rise steadily, reaching $12.57 billion as of Sept. 30. That is $1.16 billion higher than a year ago.
The company set the stage for further growth during the third quarter. On Aug. 13, Heartland officials announced the acquisition of Rockford Bank and Trust Co., headquartered in Rockford, Ill. That bank has total assets of about $520 million, and the acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter.
Subsidiary Dubuque Bank & Trust was among multiple banks that observed organic growth in the recently completed quarter.
Dubuque Bank and Trust boasted total assets of $1.55 billion at the quarter's end, up from $1.52 billion at the same point last year. Third-quarter net income at DB&T was $5.4 million, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.
