New era in Dubuque air service takes flight
As Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh spoke to a crowd of business leaders at Dubuque Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon, an announcement for flight passengers interrupted him over the loudspeaker.
“Don’t you love that sound?” he said with a laugh.
Avelo Airlines’ first flight to Dubuque Regional Airport landed Wednesday afternoon, with a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting to mark the occasion. The inbound flight held 160 passengers, and the outgoing flight was booked with 163 passengers.
Avelo will provide service between Dubuque and Orlando International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays on a Boeing 737 aircraft, which can hold as many as 189 passengers.
“We’re super excited to welcome Avelo to the tri-state area,” Airport Director Todd Dalsing told the Telegraph Herald. “This isn’t just about Dubuque. It’s about everyone within our 40-mile radius.”
Avelo’s arrival marks the return of commercial air service to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines stopped service in September. Officials announced in November Avelo’s plans to offer flights between Dubuque and Orlando, Fla.
City Council passes 2024 budget
Dubuque City Council members on Thursday approved a budget for the coming fiscal year that comes with an increase to the city’s property tax and utility rates.
Council members voted, 7-0, to pass a $237.5 million budget for fiscal year 2024 recommended by city staff that increases the city’s property tax rate from $9.71 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 1.9% increase over the current fiscal year.
As a result, the average Dubuque residential property owner will see a $23.25 annual increase to the city portion of property taxes. Commercial and industrial properties will also see a tax increase.
In total, the city will generate $26,684,507 in property tax dollars for the fiscal year that starts July 1. City documents state the new property tax rate will be the lowest among the 11 largest cities in Iowa.
Railway merger on track to raise local train traffic
Tim Conlon knows the quickest route to his work office in the Port of Dubuque, but one factor motivates him to often drive the longer way.
The trains. While Conlon typically would reach the offices of Conlon Construction Co., of which he is CEO, by driving into the port via East Fifth Street, he and the company’s other employees face the risk of pulling onto the road only to find a train blocking their path and forcing them to wait 10 minutes or even longer.
“Many times, it’s a slow-moving train, and many times, it’s a stopped train,” Conlon said. “I think it’s a difficulty for a lot of people working downtown.”
Instead, Conlon chooses to take the more-inconvenient but less-risky route to work by taking the West Third Street overpass. With the impending merger of two major railroads expected to significantly increase train traffic in Dubuque, he believes many other Conlon employees soon will join him. “I think it’s going to be a problem.”
After more than a year of review, the federal Surface Transportation Board this month approved Canadian Pacific Railway’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway Co., merging the two into one entity. A press release by Canadian Pacific states the two companies officially will combine on April 14.
For residents of Dubuque, Bellevue and Guttenberg, Iowa, it will mean more trains rolling through their communities. The Surface Transportation Board estimates that the section of railroad running through the three communities would have seen an average of 11.5 trains per day by 2027 without the merger. With the merger, the number of trains increases to nearly 18.
City readies automated trash collection system
About 8,000 Dubuque households can expect to receive new city trash carts next month.
Starting April 3, city staff will begin delivering 400 35-gallon tipper trash carts per day to residents as part of the city’s implementation of an automated trash collection system, with the intention of distributing 8,000 carts by the end of the month.
The carts will be delivered based on trash collection days, starting with residents whose garbage is picked up Monday and continuing through the week. The carts are designed to be easily grabbed by trucks equipped with automated side-loading devices.
Cole Acres’ clubhouse, restaurant back in the swing of things after fire
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Nearly two years after a major fire, the clubhouse and restaurant of a Cuba City golf course are open for business.
Cole Acres Golf and Grill, 7617 County Road J, reopened the clubhouse and restaurant to the public last week following the completion of a new building.
“We’re really, really excited,” said General Manager Dan Bowden. “We’re really kind of a community center for not only Cuba City, Hazel Green and Benton, but we also have a lot of members from the Kieler and Dickeyville area and Belmont. We have a few people from Platteville come down, and we’ve kind of been found in the last year by a lot of Dubuque and Galena golfers. We’re excited to welcome those folks in. We’re just excited to get going.”
UD president planning to step away from role
University of Dubuque’s longtime president announced Tuesday that he has initiated plans to step away from the role.
Jeffrey Bullock, who has served as UD’s president for 25 years, will continue in the role until a new president is in place in roughly 16 to 30 months. After stepping away from the presidency, Bullock will serve in an “of counsel” capacity for the university, rather than retiring or resigning.
He said Tuesday that he is sharing the decision now to give UD’s board of trustees ample time to search for his successor.
“There’s no emergency,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong, but we want to be deliberate, thoughtful, purposeful and unrushed in going about this (search) process.”
Board Chair Joe Chlapaty said trustees will discuss the presidential search at a meeting in April and then form a committee to begin the process.
