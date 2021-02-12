A child was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Dubuque.
Beauty T. Glinn, 7, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by private vehicle for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Locust Street and the Locust Street Connector. Police said Glinn was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Tuwana J. Collins, 26, of Dubuque. Collins was attempting to turn south from the Locust Street Connector when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Caleb J. Jobgen, 24, of Dubuque. Jobgen’s vehicle was traveling north on Locust Street and failed to stop at a red light.
Jobgen was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal and failure to provide proof of financial liability.