LYNXVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said a Minnesota woman was killed and a Prairie du Chien man was injured in a crash Thursday. 

The names of those involved have not been released. 

The crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 35 near Caya Road, south of Lynxville. A press release states that the 34-year-old woman from Winona, Minn., was driving a sport-utility vehicle south when she crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a semi-tractor trailer being driven by the 63-year-old from Prairie du Chien.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The SUV flipped over in the roadway and "became fully engulfed in flames," the release states. The semi went off the roadway into a nearby marshy area. 

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi driver had "non-life-threatening injuries," the release states. 

The highway was closed for about eight hours due to the wreck. The crash remains under investigation. 

Comments disabled.