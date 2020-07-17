LYNXVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said a Minnesota woman was killed and a Prairie du Chien man was injured in a crash Thursday.
The names of those involved have not been released.
The crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 35 near Caya Road, south of Lynxville. A press release states that the 34-year-old woman from Winona, Minn., was driving a sport-utility vehicle south when she crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a semi-tractor trailer being driven by the 63-year-old from Prairie du Chien.
The SUV flipped over in the roadway and "became fully engulfed in flames," the release states. The semi went off the roadway into a nearby marshy area.
The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the semi driver had "non-life-threatening injuries," the release states.
The highway was closed for about eight hours due to the wreck. The crash remains under investigation.