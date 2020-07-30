The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a national civil rights activist who died July 17 at the age of 95, worked to improve local race relations in the 1980s and ’90s.
The former associate of Martin Luther King Jr. visited Dubuque fairly frequently during the two decades, giving lectures and facilitating racial-sensitivity workshops.
Here is a Telegraph Herald profile of Vivian that was published in the Feb. 10, 1980, edition:
BEATING DOWN RACISM, ONE MIND AT A TIME
C.T. Vivian got his start opening lunch counters in Peoria, Ill., a quarter-century ago. He wasn’t a short-order cook dishing up hash and BLTs. He was integrating diners where Black workers could eat a meal.
Now, C.T. and co-worker Toni Weaver can walk into most restaurants and expect to be served. But when they walk in, heads often turn, conversation quiets and eyes follow — sometimes glare at — the pair. C.T. is a Black man. Toni is a white woman.
The attention they get is a not-so-subtle symptom of racism.
You might not have read or heard much about this 55-year-old activist since the mid-’60s, when he marched the Deep South as one of Dr. Martin Luther King’s inner circle.
But last Saturday, his words once again were blared across the nation. In Greensboro, N.C., at the front of what he hoped would be the “first great march of the ’80s,” Vivian spoke to about 4,500 demonstrators — white and Black — protesting the deaths of five people gunned down by Ku Klux Klansmen and Nazis last fall.
“We have seen Klan terror everywhere, and the conscience of the nation was not moved,” Vivian said.
Vivian’s mission now is a mind-to-mind crusade against racism, and it is fought on battlegrounds such as Dubuque and Waterloo; Dayton, Ohio; and Seattle. His target is America’s conscience. He says his weapon is “truth force.”
For the past year, Vivian and Weaver have been telling 99%-white Dubuque about America’s racial crisis. The latest visit came in the two days before Vivian flew off to the anti-Klan rally in Greensboro.
Vivian and Weaver immersed 15 white Dubuquers in a program called the Urban Potential Workshop. The program strips away the pretensions that cloak racism and explores its extent.
A study found the roots of racism buried deeply in the fiber of society. Vivian says the study discovered that racism lurks in irrational, gut-level fear and is transmitted at the same level, despite what society claims outwardly.
Vivian is not running a class for militants. In fact, he is committed to nonviolent change in his Atlanta-based organization, called Black Action Strategies and Information Center.
“I have a belief in people … that they want to be decent,” he said.
But his definition of decency means that whites first admit prejudice in their treatment of nonwhites.
The stakes in the game of life are high. Black Americans, Native Americans and other minorities are willing to participate.
“All we want is a referee and a crowd that cares about the rules,” Vivian said.
POSTSCRIPT
Vivian was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
The nation paid its final respects last Thursday to Vivian.
He was mourned by civil rights icons along with TV personality and author Oprah Winfrey and baseball legend Hank Aaron — both of whom delivered remarks via pre-recorded video — during a funeral in Atlanta.
Many of those who eulogized Vivian described him as a courageous soldier for God and civil rights who always remained humble.
Vivian’s preaching was described as “an echo from heaven” by civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette.
But it was his work during the Civil Rights Movement and the decades that followed that left an impression on Winfrey. She worked with Vivian on a series of racial seminars that aired on her TV show in the 1990s, she recalled in her video tribute during the funeral.
“In his presence, we were always learning more about our country, about ourselves, about what it means to stand for what is right,” Winfrey said. “He was a giant for justice.”