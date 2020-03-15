Marty Johnson aims to achieve a sense of place in his work
“Whenever you get off a bus somewhere, everything tends to look so homogeneous and it lacks a sense of place,” said Johnson, architect-owner of Straka Johnson Architects. “That’s one of the most contributing benefits good architecture can do for a community is to create a sense of place.”
The Dubuque architectural firm marks its 40th anniversary in 2020, and the results of its designs have imprinted a local sense of place by providing a signature style to modern construction.
“They have a style,” said Bill Burkhart, the Dubuque Community School District’s buildings and grounds manager. “You can go by (a building) and say, ‘That is a Straka Johnson project.’ They’re involved in so many different things. They have a wide range of experience.”
The firm’s creations include the Dubuque Senior High School and Dalzell Field renovations; Prescott and Carver elementary schools; the Asbury Community Services building; the Caritas Center of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Mount Carmel; the University of Dubuque Heritage Center; and the Dubuque Regional Airport, to name just a few.
“They are very insightful, very creative and they have a great deal of respect for history,” said Sister Mary McCauley, BVM.
McCauley was vice present of the BVM organization when Straka Johnson designed the Caritas Center, a retirement complex on the Mount Carmel campus completed in 1999. The Caritas Center will be deconstructed as a part of construction of a senior living community at Mount Carmel.
McCauley said Straka Johnson staff arrive to begin a project ready to listen.
“We could present a story to them of our needs and we found that they had great listening skills,” McCauley said. “I call them the ‘what if’ people. They saw possibilities and were so accommodating to our ‘what if’ questions.”
Mary Ann Zollmann, former BVM president, said the firm’s staff “worked with the construction workers as a team and you could see them sharing ideas.”
James Straka founded the firm in 1980, after having worked for local architectural firm The Durrant Group for 19 years.
“Jim did a lot of different things with Durrant, then he decided to go off on his own,” Johnson said.
Johnson was working on a project with the Dubuque County Historical Society when he developed a relationship with Straka.
“He offered me a job and I went to join him in 1981,” Johnson said.
The pair worked together until Straka’s death from cancer in 1992.
“He was a super-healthy guy, didn’t smoke or drink and played tennis every week,” Johnson said. “He was having problems and they really couldn’t figure out what was going on. He was diagnosed later in the year and passed away on Christmas Eve. It was tough.”
The pair had developed a buy-sell agreement with each other and had taken out life insurance on each other.
“I never really thought that we would need it,” Johnson said.
Johnson used life insurance proceeds to purchase Straka’s interest in the firm and found himself leading it at age 34.
“It was a fate thing,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who grew up in Galena, Ill., with a love of history and architecture, now heads a staff of 12 people. The firm works throughout the region on private and public buildings. The firm has worked on more than 35 buildings at the University of Dubuque.
“Their two best attributes are they are exceptionally good listeners and they have excellent design vision,” said Jeffrey Bullock, the university’s president.
The firm’s work at the university includes the Charles C. Myers Library, University Science Center, Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center and the Heritage Center.
“The Heritage Center was probably one of our biggest challenges and I think it has been one of our biggest successes,” Johnson said.
An out-of-town architectural firm chosen after a worldwide search had submitted designs for the project that were both smaller and more expensive than what school officials sought.
“They kept telling me what we couldn’t do,” Bullock said. “I fired them.”
Bullock said Johnson took up the challenge of designing the proposed facility and presented what would become the resulting center within a matter of days.
“I’m very proud of him,” Bullock said. “It’s an exceptional firm.”
Johnson’s firm faced another challenge when designing the new terminal for Dubuque Regional Airport — how to make the facility a suitable “first impression” for the community’s air visitors.
“It’s a gateway to the community,” said Todd Dalsing, the airport director. “It’s the first thing a person sees when they fly into Dubuque and the last thing people see when they leave. “We definitely wanted to make the terminal an exciting experience.”
Johnson’s idea was to create a facility that merged sustainable elements with echoes of the local landscape.
“It’s like inviting your best friends over to your house for dinner,” he said. “You want everything just right. You want them to feel comfortable. You want to impress them, but you don’t want it to be ostentatious. The goal was to create this warm, comforting, unique portal for Dubuque. I didn’t want (travelers) to think they were flying into Birmingham or Charlotte or wherever it was that had a lot of ho-hum things. I wanted them to go, ‘Oh, this is Dubuque.’”