Business leaders today yet again asked state lawmakers to help bolster workforce in Iowa by taking action in their upcoming legislative session.
The comments came during Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's annual session legislative kickoff event.
Lawmakers shared a wide range of options to address the chamber's top priority — from loosening restrictions on youth employees to making the state more friendly to immigrants. Area Republican lawmakers, who will have an even-greater majority in both chambers this year thanks to last year's election, also said the session would focus on significant tax reforms for the third straight year.
Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover referred to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures that showed 113,000 job openings in Iowa last fall as evidence of the business community's need for help when it comes to workforce.
"A lack of available workers continues to be the biggest barrier for area businesses," she told lawmakers during the event attended by about 100 people at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
The lawmaker panel featured Iowa Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque; Lindsay James, D-Dubuque; Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; and Steve Bradley, R-Cascade. Koelker attended virtually from a conference in Texas.
Lundgren again will chair the Iowa House of Representatives Commerce Committee and will have significant control over business policy. She said one strategy she would pursue is deregulating the jobs that youth workers could take.
"We put a lot of restrictions on our children who are probably capable of doing a lot of jobs -- think of using a pizza dough roller or running a hotel laundry machine," she said. 'We’ve got a lot of children who are definitely mature enough to do some of those jobs, but (we) do not let them."
Isenhart praised the state's community colleges as a crucial workforce development tool but said the state -- and nation -- needed to change the way it welcomes immigrants to address workforce needs.
"I don’t think there is much hope in rebuilding our population ourselves," he said. "We need to look to immigration. Historically, that is how this nation has grown its workforce. There needs to be concerted attention on how to bring them here this session."
Koelker and Bradley both touted Republicans' income tax cuts of last year as a way to retain and attract workers.
Jochum and James both urged increased investment in quality-of-life improvements.
The chamber's recommendations, revealed during a press conference before the panel discussion, included maintaining $23 million in funding for Future Ready Iowa's Last Dollar Scholarship — intended to cover remaining costs between federal and state funding for students in certain programs — and an increase to community college aid by $8.75 million.
This story will be updated.
