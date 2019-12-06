ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members will focus on maintaining road infrastructure, adding sidewalks, Asbury Road planning and holding the line on property taxes in the coming fiscal year.
Council members formulated strategic priorities this week that will guide the spring budgeting process for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1. City leaders were optimistic that a recent community survey indicated that residents’ priorities largely aligned with those identified by the council.
“The residents feel we are on the right path,” said Mayor Jim Adams.
The council identified as a top priority the addition of sidewalks on Springreen Drive, but the issue has proven contentious for years.
“Once (pedestrians) cross Asbury Road onto Springreen, they are on their own and there are no sidewalks,” Adams said. “The pedestrian traffic generally ends up in the street.”
While the city would pay for 75% of the cost for sidewalk installation, residents have expressed concern over their incurrence of maintenance expenses and encroachment of pavement into their yards, he said.
Complicating the situation is the need to reconstruct a southern portion of Springreen Drive, but in the past, some council members only would support the project if sidewalk installation was included.
Council approval of the project would require a supermajority 4-1 vote, but if residents submit a petition, approval must be unanimous.
The council also considered as a top priority the building of city reserve funds for future improvements. Doing so would obviate the need to raise the property tax levy, which has remained at a steady $10 per $1,000 in assessed value.
“We have historically been very conservative in our funding,” Adams said. “Even a thing like a new pickup truck for public works ... if we think that truck has a five-year life expectancy, for each of the five years we will put 20% of the replacement costs of that truck into a reserve fund.”
Other top priorities included stormwater planning and continued development of a traffic plan for Asbury Road to reduce congestion.
Newly elected council member Curt Kiessling, who previously served on the council for eight years, concurred with most of those priorities but he hoped to see economic development efforts, including an annexation study, at the top of the list. The council considered such initiatives “high” but not “top” priorities.
“If you’re going to maintain that lower levy rate right in that $10 range … you have to have continual growth,” he said. “You need to look at annexation studies … because it’s the only way the city is going to continue to grow.”
A community survey recently administered by the city garnered responses from more than 450 Asbury residents, who ranked infrastructure maintenance as a top priority, while identifying traffic congestion and unmet sidewalk needs as concerns.
“It was an affirmation of what we are doing,” Adams said.
Council members will review a draft report of priorities and goals at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and a final report on Jan. 14.