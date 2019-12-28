With Christmas in the rearview, the tri-state area soon will find itself with thousands of cut and dying evergreens, now stripped of ornaments but needing a place to go.
Luckily for those looking for more eco-friendly disposal methods than just tossing the tree in the trash, the area has plenty of options.
Residents of cities like Dubuque and Platteville, Wis., offer special collection routes. Trees are then re-used or composted like other yard waste.
In Platteville, on the first four Mondays of the year — Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 — residents can place Christmas trees curbside for collection.
“They are picked up by our streets department, then we have a composting site at the city limits,” said Debi Sigwarth, an administrative assistant for the public works department.
The trees will then be put to several uses.
“Some of those are then chipped up and there are piles of wood chips residents can then come and get and use for their flower beds or gardens,” Sigwarth said. “That’s where we keep extra dirt carted away from our work sites and yard waste as well, so some is composted.”
Anderson Sainci, Dubuque’s public works resource management coordinator, did not return calls seeking comment for this story.
However, the city has released its plans for its annual “Merry Mulch” program.
From Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 17, residents can set their trees out next to their garbage cans on their regular collection day. The trees — which can be no more than 8 feet tall — must have either a city brush tie or a yellow yard waste sticker attached.
Brush ties cost $1.30 each. Yard waste stickers cost $6.50 for a sheet of six. Both are available at City Hall, 50 W. 13th St.
Once collected, the trees will also be chipped and/or composted.
Recent holiday revelers also can donate their discarded trees to the not-so-briny deep. Trees, sunk in surface water, can be good fish habitat.
According to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Scott Gritters, the traditional “Christmas tree” might not be the ideal tree for fish to spawn in.
“But they’re available... and can work well,” he said. “Any kind of tree habitat is good for a farm pond or lake. Usually it takes a few more cinder blocks than expected to sink trees, but it can be worth the effort.”
Gritters said bass, bluegill and crappies in particular associate with wood habitat.
This strategy comes with some rules — chiefly that you need to sink the tree in a pond, lake or stream on private land or secure the right permission.
“If you place in a public body of water you will usually need to get a permit,” Gritters said.”
Gritters recommends that sinkers ensure they tightly secure their old trees to several concrete blocks so they don’t break away, potentially clogging the spillway. And it’s very important to map where the trees are sunk, and to keep them in one place to avoid widespread snags.