PEOSTA, Iowa — A group of Dubuque-area volunteers has expanded its mission of helping enrich the lives of youth in the community.
Members of the Dubuque Noon Optimist Club last week chartered a new service club in Peosta, looking to expand their outreach and impact in the community by volunteering and donating to various organizations in Western Dubuque County that support youth.
“We’re grabbing on to a very vibrant community that’s going to do nothing but continue to grow,” said Peosta resident Mike Sullivan, president of the Dubuque Noon Optimist Club and sponsor club coordinator of the Peosta Optimist Club. “Knowing that, we want to better the lives of local youth.”
The service club, chartered in 1953, seeks to foster “an optimistic way of life” as a “friend of youth” by providing area kids with opportunities they might never have had, Sullivan said.
The Optimists — who have established three clubs in Dubuque with about 140 members — hold several service projects and fundraisers each year, donating about $38,000 annually to various youth outreach programs and organizations.
“It’s great to have an organization like the Optimists, because they not only give of their money, but give of their time,” said Beth McGorry, director of donor relations for St. Mark Youth Enrichment. “And that is extremely important for kids, (especially) kids who need another adult in the life.”
The Dubuque Noon Optimists have partnered with St. Mark Youth Enrichment to take children on field trips and read to them during the summer, as well as assist with after-school programs — including in Peosta — and an annual winter holiday party, McGorry said.
“Giving kids the opportunity to just be themselves is what Optimists do best,” McGorry said. “They just can’t help but be sunny and excited, and the kids feed off that.”
McGorry said St. Mark Youth Enrichment looks forward to partnering with Peosta Optimist Club to bolster its mission and services to family and youth in Peosta.
The Optimists have had a presence in Peosta for the past eight years through their “Salute to America” flag program. The group places American flags throughout the community on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
Money raised from the program in recent years have been donated to support the activities of the Western Dubuque High School band and Peosta Boy Scouts Troop No. 5. Members also give to other local organizations.
By establishing the new club, members hope to enhance their efforts in the community, focusing their support on Peosta’s two schools, recreation center and bicycle safety efforts, Sullivan said.
“Eventually, we may expand our service to Epworth and Farley,” he said.
Men and women interested in joining the Peosta club should contact Sullivan at 563-495-2262.