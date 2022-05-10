EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently approved compensation packages for the district’s union employees for the upcoming school year, with increases for both teaching staff and hourly employees.
Board members approved agreements with Western Dubuque Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers, counselors and nurses, and Teamsters Local 120, which represents hourly staff such as mechanics, custodians, paraprofessionals, food service staff and bus drivers.
Western Dubuque Education Association will have a 3.25% increase to the group’s total compensation package for the 2022-2023 academic year, while Teamsters Local 120 will have a 4.15% increase, according to district Business and Finance Director Mark Frasher.
Frasher wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the agreements reflect the district’s commitment to recruiting and retaining staff.
For example, both groups will see certain steps on their salary schedules eliminated, which will increase starting wages “pretty significantly.”
He also noted that the district is increasing longevity incentives for longtime hourly employees and boosting pay differentials for harder-to-fill positions such as second shift custodial staff.
“We felt (these) were just the right things to do to stay competitive for current staff and continue to attract the best candidates possible,” he wrote.