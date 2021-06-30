BANKSTON, Iowa — For the Junks, the timing of several major events over the last two years was less than favorable, to say the least, but no matter what was thrown their way, they continued pressing forward with the help of family and friends.
Jeremy and Melanie Junk both grew up on dairy farms and fell in love with the trade at an early age. When the two met, they decided they would venture into the dairy industry together. And that’s exactly what they’ve been doing for the past 15 years.
They first got their start in Wisconsin before deciding to move to Iowa to continue farming and to raise a family closer to family and friends.
The couple now runs a dairy operation out of a herringbone parlor near Bankston, where they also grow corn and hay while simultaneously growing their other business, River Divide IBA, which now includes the AMS Galaxy line.
After a year or so of working under the previous owner, the Junks took over the IBA business on Jan. 1, 2019, and while this was cause for celebration as the culmination of a lot of hard work and investments were beginning to pay off, little did they know life as they knew it was about to be turned upside-down just five months later.
On May 15, 2019, Jeremy was in a car accident, leaving him bedridden for almost three months.
Not wanting their loyal customers to get the impression that the Junks were unable to get the job done, Melanie took over the route.
But the route wasn’t the only thing that needed tending to during Jeremy’s recovery. There was the not-so-small task of taking care of 80 dairy cows.
On top of running a business and a farm, they were also raising four children, Nathan, Keaton, Lexi and Ivan.
Luckily, thanks to the help of family and friends, they were able to overcome all obstacles.
“Every time we thought about giving up, someone showed up with a meal, somebody called to see what they could do to help. It was unbelievable — they really kept us going,” Melanie said. “We had babysitters. We had food. We had everything we needed to succeed. My family came in and took care of him while I was running the businesses. It’s just crazy to think back on it.
“We were surrounded by people who wanted to see us persevere.”
And just when things were starting to look better, 2020 happened.
A year that wasn’t kind to anyone, the start of a new decade brought many small businesses to their knees, seeing their doors permanently shut and supply chains being disrupted, but fate once again had a special test for the Junks.
While Jeremy’s neck had significantly healed, it was still harboring nerve damage that required surgery that summer, leaving him laid up for another three months.
Once again, Melanie had to take over operations.
Recently, the Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Association recognized all of the hurdles the Junk family has navigated these past two tumultuous years, naming them Dairy Farm Family of the Year.
While at the banquet, the Junk family was just happy to be able to share a hearty meal with friends they hadn’t gotten to see much of since COVID-19 started, but once the award ceremony started, they were once again in for a big surprise.
“We were completely shocked that we were even considered,” Melanie said. “They were about halfway through the speech before we even realized they were talking about us. We were very honored.”