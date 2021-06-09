MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Abe Lovewell pointed down the road.
“Look how far back the line goes, Grandma,” the 9-year-old said excitedly.
As he watched, a steady stream of tractors — red Farmalls, green John Deeres, orange Cases and others — rolled into the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Tuesday during the 22nd Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade.
The annual event, sponsored by Cedar Rapids radio station AM 600 WMT and West Point, Iowa, seed company Merschman Seeds, rotates to different eastern Iowa locations each year. This summer, it is centered in Bellevue from June 6 to 9.
Abe and his brothers Andrew, 4, and Clement, 3, came with their grandma Francie Lovewell to see the tractors during their lunch stop in Maquoketa.
“We love small-town living for this reason,” Francie Lovewell said. “You get to see things up close and personal, and things you wouldn’t see in a big city. ... Living in the Midwest, that’s the beauty of it.”
Matt Kenney, events director for WMT, said more than 400 tractors are participating in the event this year. Each day, participants follow a different route along the roads of eastern Iowa, stopping in towns such as Sabula and LaMotte before returning to Bellevue to spend the night in the Bellevue Middle and High School parking lot.
The tractors are divided into six groups by speed. The slowest, at 10 mph, are the first to move out, with the fastest, at 14 mph, bringing up the rear. Each group has a lead and tail driver, and arrival and rollout times are regulated down to the minute.
Just before their 11:38 a.m. rollout from the fairgrounds, Jack Bach, of Center Point, Iowa, sat in his tractor with Chason Mills, 7.
At 89, Bach said he thought he might be among the oldest drivers in this year’s event.
“I’ve driven in every one,” he said. “It’s just a lot of fun. We know a lot of people this year.”
At a signal from Jeff Mills, Chason’s father and the group’s lead driver, Bach honked his horn. Behind him, the line of tractors roared to life and made its way out of the fairgrounds as the next group chugged in behind.
Shirley and Melvin Dunsbergen, of Lynnville, Iowa, called Tractorcade “a family affair.”
They have participated for all but one of the 22 events, always driving their 1952 Farmall H tractor.
“My dad bought it new when I was seven,” Melvin said proudly.
Ken Lerch, of West Union, drove his brother’s 1969 Case 570 tractor. This year marked his thirteenth Tractorcade.
“It’s fun,” he said. “You see a lot of different country.”
Kenney said Jackson County landscapes played a key role in the selection of Bellevue for the 2021 event.
“The roads are great, and the scenery is gorgeous,” he said.
Just as important as the roads, however, are the tractors that travel them.
“These are all workhorses that at one point worked the land,” Kenney said. “And we’re all connected to the land in Iowa.”