JUSTUS
Buy Now

Maya Ben-Shahar and Cedric B. Theus are co-directors of the documentary “JustUs”

 Contributed

The filmmakers behind a documentary exploring the lives of inmates of Iowa’s prison system discussed the process behind the film and disparities they see in the justice system in a Thursday panel in Dubuque.

At least 75 people attended the screening and Q&A session for “JustUs” at Hotel Julien Dubuque, screened as part of Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s Winter Film Series. Co-director Maya Ben-Shahar, documentary subject Charles Brewton Jr. and Fountain of Youth Executive Director Caprice Jones answered attendees’ questions, with co-director Cedric B. Theus calling in.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.