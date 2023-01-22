The filmmakers behind a documentary exploring the lives of inmates of Iowa’s prison system discussed the process behind the film and disparities they see in the justice system in a Thursday panel in Dubuque.
At least 75 people attended the screening and Q&A session for “JustUs” at Hotel Julien Dubuque, screened as part of Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s Winter Film Series. Co-director Maya Ben-Shahar, documentary subject Charles Brewton Jr. and Fountain of Youth Executive Director Caprice Jones answered attendees’ questions, with co-director Cedric B. Theus calling in.
“JustUs” is a collaborative effort between Theus, an inmate serving a life sentence on a first-degree murder conviction at Clarinda Correctional Facility, and Ben-Shahar, who met as pen pals while Ben-Shahar was completing her undergraduate degree at Carleton College.
It explores in parallel the post-release lives of Brewton and Donta McKenzie, who served 12- and 23-year prison terms, respectively, and now work with at-risk youth to keep them from enduring the same fate.
“My ultimate goal when making the film was to tell our story,” Theus said. “When we read about criminals, we see what they did. We don’t see who they are.”
In that vein, the film explores not only Brewton and McKenzie’s regret over the crimes they committed, but also the families and livelihoods they have built since leaving prison.
With directing credit shared between two people without prior filmmaking experience, one of whom was in prison, production posed unique challenges. Initial efforts to film Theus and his then-fellow inmates at Iowa State Penitentiary had to be abandoned after the filmmakers’ request to do so was denied.
“It was really working around a lot of barriers where there wasn’t a lot of precedent to do that,” Ben-Shahar said.
In place of footage of Theus, the film uses cut-out animation painted in watercolors to depict Theus in his cell while he narrates via recorded phone calls.
For interviews, Theus wrote questions in advance and passed them onto Ben-Shahar so the film would be presented from his perspective.
That perspective involves addressing disparities Theus sees in the state prison system. The film’s opening narration by Theus states that the number of incarcerated Iowans increased by 200% from 1980 to 2021, with African Americans making up some 25% of that population despite comprising 4% of the state’s residents.
“When it come to Black men, it seems we get over-sentenced, and that’s the way it is,” Brewton said.
The filmmakers maintain Theus’ sentence is unconstitutional, arguing that based on later cases, he should have received a lesser sentence on appeal of his 1996 conviction because Theus maintains he acted in self-defense.
Theus, for his part, considered his sentence part of the give-and-take of advocating for criminal justice reform.
“Sometimes we face injustices,” Theus said. “Just as I have given it, I have to take it, and I have to fight it and overcome it.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
