Some local county auditors were dismayed by action taken during the recently concluded Iowa legislative session, but they said it could have been worse.
Before the last week of the session, those auditors were hesitant to predict the shape of elections moving forward. That was due to an amendment proposed by Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, to a bill that included a whole suite of voter reforms.
The proposal would have restricted the Iowa secretary of state from mailing absentee ballot requests to every registered voter, even during a state of emergency, as fellow Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate did this spring ahead of the June 2 primary. It would have stopped county auditors from doing the same, as Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan had done before Pate announced his plans.
The moves led to record voter turnout statewide for the primary.
The attempted change would also have required voter identification for absentee voting and would have stopped county auditors from finding missing voter information and filling it in for the voters.
“I can’t wrap my head around how other elected officials can see this as good legislation,” Dolan said before the amendment was voted on.
The amendment also would have limited county auditors’ ability to consolidate election sites in case of emergency.
Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms also spoke out against the attempt.
The amendment passed Iowa Senate State Government Committee, then the full Senate along party lines. Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, voted against the measure both times, calling it “straight-up voter suppression.”
When the bill arrived in the House of Representatives, the parties came to a compromise, stripping much of the efforts inside.
The Senate then passed the bill again, as was.
But it still included the provision to limit the secretary of state, unless he or she received permission for an emergency move from the Legislative Council. It still maintained the prohibition against auditors’ staff filling in missing information from people.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, celebrated the measure on her Facebook page after voting in favor of the measure both as a member of House State Government and on the House floor.
Also, in the budget passed late last Sunday night, an amendment appeared to tighten the state’s already stringent voter identification requirements.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, in his newsletter, called it a last-minute ploy to reverse the record absentee voter numbers seen earlier in the month.
Dolan was unhappy still.
“If I am unable to get a hold of the voter to get that information, I can’t send them a ballot,” she said. “ ... It makes it very cumbersome for somebody who doesn’t fill that form out correctly.”
Kind pitches nursing home safety
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin, introduced a bill with bipartisan support last week that would provide additional resources for nursing homes to enhance quality of care and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The Infection Control Training and Support Act would set up a $210 million fund for the support for nursing homes nationwide.
“As we have seen during COVID-19, seniors and long-term-care workers are especially vulnerable during public health crises, and we must work to ensure their safety,” said Kind in the release. “Nursing homes throughout Wisconsin are working hard to provide high-quality care and keep residents safe, but many long-term-care facilities, especially in rural areas, have limited resources and this bill seeks to provide the necessary support.”
The bill has gained the support of U.S. Reps. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., Fred Upton, R-Michigan, and Michael Burgess, R-Texas.
Iowa ag secretary pleased with legislative session results
Republican Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued a release expressing gratitude about several outcomes of the legislative session.
Therein, Naig began by thanking the Legislature for allocating $500,000 for his department’s fight against diseases brought into the state by foreign animals, which can decimate a livestock operation if introduced.
“Iowa’s livestock industry is critical to the nation’s food supply,” he wrote. “We are continuously working with our federal and industry partners to prevent an outbreak. We must also be prepared to respond quickly to trace, contain and eradicate the disease if an outbreak occurs within the United States.”
