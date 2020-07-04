The Loras College campus now has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
School officials announced Friday that the Loras College Historic District has been listed on the register kept by the National Park Service.
“It just acknowledges that historic significance of the campus, of the buildings, even of the area,” said Valorie Woerdehoff, interim director of marketing.
What is now known as Loras College was started by Bishop Mathias Loras in 1839 under the name St. Raphael Seminary. The school moved to its present location in 1873.
Loras employees and students spent close to two years working on the application, researching the various buildings on campus.
Loras is the second college in Iowa to have its entire campus on the National Register of Historic Places, though portions of other colleges have received that designation, according to Loras.