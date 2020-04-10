DARLINGTON, Wis. — Despite the social distance created by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the eighth annual Bunny Hop intend to foster a sense of community Saturday in Darlington.
The event raises money for a person in need of assistance, selected by the city’s park and recreation committee. This year’s recipient is Lindsay Nyffenegger, 39, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2019.
“I’m just fortunate that I am in Darlington,” she said. “It takes a village to raise a family. It also takes a village to help through something like this.”
The event features a 5K run and walk, but to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order, the hop will be held virtually.
Amy Prine, director of the Dora Ritter Wellness Center, which hosts the event, said she did not want to let the community down by canceling.
“The community pulls together and people were still willing to help,” she said. “I wanted to keep the tradition going. I’m not going to let this virus stop us.”
In Wisconsin, outdoor recreation is considered an essential activity as long as participants abide by social distancing guidelines by remaining six feet apart from those who are not members of the same household.
Bunny Hop attendees can undertake their walk or run any time Saturday indoors or outside and are encouraged to post a photograph of their participation to social media. A photographer also will travel through Darlington documenting the occasion.
More than 3,000 people participated in the 2019 event and, on average, the gathering raises $3,000 to $7,000.
After multiple rounds of chemotherapy last year, Nyffenegger had a mastectomy in February and has nearly completed radiation therapy.
All the while, she recalled receiving a steady stream of messages from people telling her they were praying on her behalf.
“People were bringing my family food,” Nyffenegger said. “My mom and my aunt and my grandma would clean my house.”
The challenges of paying for cancer treatment are significant, she said. Surgery alone cost about $77,000.
Prine hopes Darlington can help shoulder that weight.
“The community pulls together,” she said.
In lieu of a traditional Easter egg hunt, Nyffenegger and the Easter Bunny will distribute goodie bags at the Johnson Public Library drive-through window before the rabbit hops down Main Street, escorted by a small utility ranger.
Families who wish to wave at the bunny must remain inside their vehicles.
Nyffenegger said she will do her best to join in the walk, too.
“I might try to hop if I can,” she said.