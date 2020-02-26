Although recreational cannabis has been legal in Illinois since Jan. 1, law enforcement officials in bordering communities in Iowa and Wisconsin have not observed marked changes in the frequency of arrests stemming from the drug.
But some believe incidents could become more common once Illinois regulators in May release another 75 dispensary licenses to businesses, expanding the number of locations where adults can purchase cannabis.
Two Jo Daviess County communities — East Dubuque and Galena — already have opened the doors to prospective establishments by adopting cannabis ordinances that would regulate dispensary operations.
“We haven’t seen an impact yet,” said Chief Terry Terpstra, who oversees the Cuba City, Wis., Police Department, just 20 minutes north of Galena. “It’s only a matter of time.”
Fifty dispensaries in Illinois are licensed to sell recreational cannabis. Those closest to the tri-state region are located in Rockford.
Only adults age 21 and older may possess cannabis and they may only consume it in a private residence or dispensary. While transporting cannabis in a vehicle, it must be enclosed in a sealed, child-resistant container.
Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. But possession remains a misdemeanor offense in both Iowa and Wisconsin, where punishment can include jail time and fines.
Darlington, Wis., Police Chief Jason King anticipates illegal possession becoming an “unintentional” problem once a dispensary opens closer to his community.
“Since we’re a border town, people from Illinois work in Darlington and if they are recreational users … (and) they forget to take it out of their pocket or out of their car and come up into Wisconsin, it could be that they become involved in a fender bender,” he said.
K-9 ENFORCEMENT
Although recreational cannabis is legal in Illinois under specified circumstances, the need for K-9s that can detect the drug still exists. Cases often concern suspects who acquire the drug illegally outside of the established medical and recreational cannabis institutions.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner said that since January, his department has made a handful of arrests stemming from cannabis possession. In each case, the suspect obtained the drug illegally.
“I haven’t heard about anyone that has come across some purchased from a dispensary,” he said.
Nonetheless, the state law regulating K-9 training standards was amended in 2019 to allow agencies to opt out of imprinting some drugs. Cannabis was previously one of four required odors alongside cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. In anticipation of recreational cannabis’ legalization, some agencies, including the Illinois State Police, ceased to include the drug in basic K-9 school for new dogs.
“Canines trained to detect the odor of marijuana are and will continue to stay in service,” spokesman Sgt. Christopher Watson wrote in a statement. “There are still restrictions in place regarding the legalization of marijuana and these dogs are a valuable asset to the Illinois State Police.”
For instance, the dogs still can be utilized to detect cannabis in locations where possession remains prohibited such as school property and jails.
“If an ISP officer conducts a traffic stop, and the officer has articulable reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, a cannabis odor detector canine alert on that vehicle will constitute probable cause to search that motor vehicle,” Watson added. “Depending on the driver’s state of residence, they must ensure they are not exceeding the legal limit of possession and finally they must ensure the driver and occupants are of legal age to be in the presence or possession of marijuana.”
Both the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Galena Police Department employ K-9s that are trained to detect cannabis. A spokesperson from the police department could not be reached for comment.
FUTURE PROBLEMS
Even if a dispensary opens across the Mississippi River in Jo Daviess County, Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing remains skeptical that it would pose a significant drain on department resources.
“There’d probably be a few more people that would say, ‘I’ve never tried it, let’s check it out,’” he said. “The everyday users are still going to go through their channels and get it for cheaper.”
King likewise is unconcerned. Like most Wisconsin law enforcement agencies, he said, the Darlington Police Department does not arrest people for possessing small amounts of cannabis for personal use.
Instead, first-time violators incur a municipal citation and pay a hefty fine.
“If they are going to be users, they are going to have to be smart about it,” King said.