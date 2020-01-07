PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien police on Monday announced the arrest of six meth dealers and advised that “further arrests are expected.”
In a press release, the police said the arrests were the result of investigations over the past 10 months in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations.
Raymond McCullick, 31, of Prairie du Chien, faces seven counts of delivery of methamphetamine, while Thomas Wiemerslage Jr., 29, of Prairie du Chien faces five counts. Christian Weber, 28, and Kristian Tesar, 25, both of Prairie du Chien, face two counts each, while Charles Slaght, 40, of Boscobel, and Jamie Holtet, 34, of La Crosse, each face one count.
“These individuals profited while exploiting the addicted in our community,” said Police Chief Kyle Teynor in the release.
The release states that Wiemerslage was arrested Dec. 23 after a Prairie du Chien officer tried to pull him over. Wiemerslage fled, leading to a chase that ended only when he crashed in Marquette, Iowa.
Wiemerslage was injured and was airlifted to a La Crosse hospital.
The crash and chase came about one week after police took to social media, asking residents for help locating Wiemerslage because they said he was a meth dealer.
Three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine – the equivalent to 5,972 doses — was seized during the investigations, according to the release.