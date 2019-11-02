Dubuque County’s high school graduates in 2019 outperformed their peers statewide and nationally on the ACT college entrance exam.
Students in the Class of 2019 at Senior and Hempstead high schools in Dubuque earned average composite ACT scores of 22.6 and 22.7, respectively.
Their peers statewide averaged a score of 21.6 out of a possible 36, while the national average was 20.7.
“Basically, it tells me that on average, our students are college-ready,” said Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education for Dubuque Community Schools.
Western Dubuque Community Schools’ Class of 2019 achieved an average of 23.2 between Cascade and Western Dubuque high schools. Wahlert Catholic High School graduates averaged a 23.6.
ACT Inc. officials recently released their annual report detailing how the Class of 2019 fared on the college entrance exam. Individual districts also received reports with information about their graduates’ performance.
Dubuque County schools Burns said he was pleased to see the Class of 2019’s composite score come in above state and national averages.
District officials are focused on expanding the number of students who take the ACT. They are looking at offering the ACT on campus to juniors free of charge in the 2020-2021 school year, Burns said.
“It’s about preparing students in high school to be ready to go to a career, ready to go to college, and they need information to do that, to make a good decision,” Burns said.
Wahlert Principal Ron Meyers said he pays close attention to ACT Inc.’s measure of how many students are deemed ready for first-year college courses based on their scores on subject-area tests.
The percentage of students meeting those benchmarks ranged from 82% on the English test to 57% on the science test. Meyers said he and his staff use the data to look at students’ strengths and areas in which they can improve.
“Until we’re at 100% of our kids are career- and college-ready, we’ve got work to do,” Meyers said.
In the Western Dubuque district, graduates of Cascade Junior/Senior High School earned an average composite score of 24, and graduates of Western Dubuque High School earned a 23.
Western Dubuque High School Principal Jacob Feldmann said his school offers an elective ACT preparation class and uses retired editions of the test as one of their state-mandated assessments.
Teachers and administrators also have been making efforts to get students reading more, changing the order in which students take science classes and working to offer more college-level courses.
“I think those (college-readiness) scores are showing that we’re preparing our kids for higher-level classes,” Feldmann said.
Other schools Of 35 high schools in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin for which the TH received data, 21 had Class of 2019 ACT composite scores at or above their state averages.
Some of those districts require students to take the ACT. In Wisconsin, high school juniors take the ACT as a state assessment, and Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District leaders require juniors to take the ACT as well.
“It helps us see where our curriculum and teaching are at,” Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer said. “I think it also can give kids some confidence.”
Meyer noted that while the average ACT score for all 2019 gradates was 20.6, the score for the top 60% of students was 22.8. Meyer used that percentage because 66% of 2019 Iowa graduates took the ACT.
The River Ridge School District in Patch Grove, Wis., had the lowest score in the tri-state area, at 18.4. Superintendent Clay Koenig said students in the Class of 2019 were hard-working but struggled with standardized tests.
This year, officials reconfigured the high school schedule so there is time at the end of the day for struggling students to receive help and for juniors to receive ACT prep time, Koenig said.
Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue had the highest average ACT score, at 25.2. Principal Geoffrey Kaiser said he was proud of his students but he and his staff are always looking to keep improving.
“It doesn’t mean that the job is done and now there’s nowhere else to go,” Kaiser said. “We continue to look at prepping students for life after high school.”
In Illinois, juniors are required to take the SAT college entrance exam as a state assessment.