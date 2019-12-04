DECORAH, Iowa — A Prairie du Chien, Wis., teen on Tuesday was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the July 2018 beating death of a man and an unrelated assault earlier that same night.
Dalton J. Adam, 19, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Winneshiek County to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. He also was sentenced to a consecutive five-year term for assault causing serious injury.
Adam initially faced a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of 46-year-old David Hansen in Decorah. However, jurors this month convicted Adam of manslaughter, a lesser-included charge.
Authorities said Adam and Jacob Seelinger, 18, of Decorah, viciously assaulted Hansen on July 12, 2018. Hansen was dating Seelinger’s mother, Calista Seelinger.
Officers arriving on the scene noted that Adam and Jacob Seelinger had fled and that Hansen “was in bad shape medically.”
“I believed by looking at his face and hearing his breathing that he was going to die,” an officer wrote in court documents.
Adam later told jurors that he was defending himself.
According to Adam, Hansen confronted him and Jacob Seelinger as the teens damaged property outside Hansen’s home. Hansen then punched Jacob Seelinger, Adam said.
Adam said he punched Hansen, who fell over and hit his head on concrete. However, Adam acknowledged that he and Seelinger kicked and punched Hansen as he lay helpless.
Hansen died from his injuries about one month later.
The assault charge came from an incident at Winneshiek County Fairgrounds about an hour prior to the assault. Authorities said he choked Justin Bullerman, causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.
Jacob Seelinger previously was convicted of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.