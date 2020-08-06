FARLEY, Iowa -- Western Dubuque Community School District leaders are recommending pushing the start of the school year back by 11 days, to Aug. 24.
The proposal comes as district leaders seek more time to work with local health officials to develop plans "to reopen our schools safely and responsibly," Superintendent Rick Colpitts wrote in an announcement Wednesday evening.
School board members voted in June to move up the first day of school to Aug. 13 to help make up for instructional time lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, plans released by Gov. Kim Reynolds detailing when schools should move between in-person learning, hybrid learning and remote learning relies heavily on county health officials for contact tracing and communicating with parents about COVID-19 cases, Colpitts wrote in his announcement.
District officials met with local health officials earlier this week and determined that they would need more time to work out a plan.
The recommended calendar would move the first day of school back to it's original start date, Aug 24, for kindergarten through 12th graders. Prekindergarten students would start Aug. 25.
The last day of school would be pushed back two days to June 4.
"While we understand that this late change may be a challenge for some families, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of safely reopening our schools," Colpitts wrote.
The school board will vote on the change at its next meeting.