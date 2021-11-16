Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKADER, Iowa — The Turkey River Trot running event will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in Elkader.
The cost to participate is $20 through Saturday, Nov. 20, and $25 after that date. Children ages 12 and younger can participate for free.
This year’s route sends runners along Main Street, over the Keystone Bridge, along the Turkey River Riverwalk, down around Pony Hollow Trail and back to downtown Elkader.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3qUrVWr.
