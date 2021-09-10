Dubuque city officials have their eyes across the county, looking toward the Field of Dreams.
During recent Dubuque City Council goal-setting sessions, City Manger Mike Van Milligen proposed exploring potential partnerships and ways to involve the city in renewed national interest in the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
The field came to the forefront of national attention last month after Major League Baseball held a game featuring the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on a specially built field next to the movie site. The game was the most-watched regular-season game broadcast by Fox, and another game, featuring the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, already has been scheduled for next year.
Van Milligen lauded the renewed interest in the Field of Dreams, arguing that the city could benefit from it significantly.
“I think that the Field of Dreams has the potential to be the next catalyst project for our region,” Van Milligen said.
Van Milligen proposed the city look into developing partnerships and collaboration opportunities with surrounding cities, the county and organizations such as MLB to capitalize on the recent attention the movie site has drawn.
While nothing officially has been proposed, and City Council members did not list the proposal as a city priority for 2021, Van Milligen said staff members still will keep their eyes open for potential city involvement in the Field of Dreams.
“Just because it’s not a priority on our list doesn’t mean staff aren’t listening,” Van Milligen said. “All I’m proposing is, we make ourselves available if we are needed as a partner.”
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said the tri-state area still is feeling the impact of the Field of Dreams game and encouraged local cities to capitalize on the surge in tourism.
“Our area has been packed ever since the game,” Rahe said. “The field has been at its busiest since the ’90s. That uptick in bringing people to the area is significant for everybody.”
Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens said the logistics of the Field of Dreams game required collaboration with surrounding cities and the county. With another game on the way, Heavens said he fully supports partnering with Dubuque and other cities.
“I think the Field of Dreams has benefited all of the surrounding communities,” he said. “Everyone can clearly benefit from it, so we are very receptive to working together with those communities.”
Van Milligen said he believes the popularity of the Field of Dreams could reverse the declining populations of several area counties if communities are able to capitalize on increased interest in the site.
“Rural Iowa is struggling,” Van Milligen said. “This kind of project could be catalytic for many counties in eastern Iowa.”