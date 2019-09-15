One person was injured when she crashed into a creek Sunday outside of Dubuque.

Yvette McLimans, 66, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department. Her hometown was not released. 

The crash occurred before 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Massey Station Road, near Olde Massey Road, southeast of Dubuque. A press release states that McLimans was westbound on Massey Station when "her vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and came to rest in a creek." The car appeared to come to rest on its side.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags

Comments disabled.