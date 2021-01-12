An awards ceremony sharing local students’ tributes to the message of Martin Luther King Jr. will be held virtually this weekend.
The annual MLK Honoree Awards will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, via Zoom, according to a press release.
The release states that an annual march held in conjunction with the awards ceremony will not be held this year.
Sponsored by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, the event serves as a tribute to King and honors students from Dubuque public and parochial schools who entered essays, poems, books, songs, artwork and PowerPoint presentations inspired by King’s message. This year’s themes are “A Fairy-Tale View of ‘Isms’” and “Hidden History.”
Email countess14@hotmail.com to request a link to watch the virtual ceremony.