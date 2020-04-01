Dubuque voters likely will not head to the polls this fall to weigh in on a proposed $74 million expansion project for Five Flags Center.
A majority of City Council members told the Telegraph Herald that they support a recent request by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone the Sept. 8 vote in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted the closure of many businesses in the city and across the country, as well as related layoffs.
“I don’t see any reasons we would want to make a big investment like that with the condition of the economy now,” said Mayor Roy Buol. “And we don’t know if there’s going to be a second round of this (outbreak come the fall). ... Who knows what the economy is going to look like? I think we’ll have enough things to think about and work on without worrying about a referendum.”
On Tuesday, Iowa officials announced that 73 more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed. The state now has confirmed 497 COVID-19 cases, including 21 in Dubuque County. Seven deaths have been reported in the state.
The U.S. death toll tied to COVID-19 topped 3,600 on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve estimates the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic could cost 47 million U.S. jobs and send the unemployment rate past 32%.
Council Members Ric Jones and Laura Roussell echoed Buol’s comments.
“I think moving the referendum would be a good idea and give us time to get back to a new normal after this pandemic and allow time for discussion and education on both sides,” Roussell said.
Currently, Dubuque voters are scheduled to head to the polls Sept. 8 to weigh in on a proposal for the city to borrow up to $74.3 million to demolish the more-than-40-year-old facility and to construct a larger version that stretches across West Fifth Street and increases the capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The historic Five Flags Theater would be renovated and preserved.
At least 60% of voters would need to back the measure for it to pass. Should it fail, the city has budgeted $6 million in fiscal year 2024 to make necessary improvements to Five Flags.
The average Dubuque homeowner could pay more than $2,200 in additional property taxes over 20 years if voters approve the renovation. That would add an average of more than $111 per year onto the tax bill for a house with an assessed value of about $146,000.
Delaying a vote by one year could increase construction costs for the proposed project by $2.6 million due to inflation, higher material costs and increased expenses to maintain the current building, according to a November financial analysis from city-hired consultants.
“Right now, there’s no way to know what (the probable cost) would be,” said city Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware this week, with construction pricing more volatile from supply chain and labor pool disruptions tied to the pandemic.
Council Member Brett Shaw said he supports delaying the vote, but that council members need to draw “a hard line in the sand” as to when a new special election would be held in 2021.
Under Iowa law, council members could schedule a special election for early March, September or November in 2021, according to City Attorney Crenna Brumwell.
“Before this (pandemic), I thought this was too great of a burden for the community … but (I) still feel the community should be given that choice,” Shaw said. “We can’t just keep kicking the can down the road indefinitely.”
Nicholas Schrup, chairman of the Yes for Five Flags campaign committee formed to push support for the referendum, said he favors postponing a vote to the spring or fall of 2021.
“To put a significant item of this kind before any group to consider and analyze, given what’s going on in the world today, is unreasonable,” Schrup said.
Council Member David Resnick said he wants to defer to the city’s five-member Civic Center Commission.
“It’s been going on since 2016 looking into improving the arena,” Resnick said. “And the last thing we heard was a unanimous vote (from the commission) to take it to referendum … and I would like that strong direction from a citizen committee as we go forward.”
The commission is scheduled to meet virtually at 4 p.m. today to discuss the issue. The matter could go before council members on Monday, April 6.
Council members have time to change the election plans if they desire. The deadline for the city to submit ballot language to county election officials for the September vote is July 24.
“We obviously live in a different world, and we need to look at everything with fresh eyes, and that would include Five Flags,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh. “But right now is not the time to rush into decisions.”
Council Member Danny Sprank could not be reached for comment.