A Dubuque man has won a $250,000 lottery prize.

Bradley Palzkill won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s $250,000 Extreme Cash scratch game, the Iowa Lottery announced today.

A pres release states that Palzkill purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St. He claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

The $250,000 Extreme Cash game is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $250,000 and 16 prizes of $10,000.

Tags

Recommended for you