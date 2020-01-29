Leaders of a Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer on Tuesday searched for silver linings in the financial results from the company’s recently completed second quarter.
During a conference call, Flexsteel Industries officials noted that e-commerce sales are on the rise. Moreover, efforts to shift production away from China — and associated tariffs — have yielded positive results.
However, CEO Jerry Dittmer acknowledged that these factors alone cannot move the company in the right direction.
“Without growth, the company cannot win,” he said.
Dittmer’s comments were made less than 24 hours after Flexsteel released financial results from its fiscal year’s second quarter, which concluded on Dec. 31.
The company reported a loss of $5.4 million in the quarter. In the same quarter the previous year, Flexsteel reported earnings of $1.6 million.
Flexsteel also observed a year-over-year decline in net sales. The company reported sales of $102.9 million in the second quarter, down from $118.4 million in the same quarter last year.
Officials, however, pointed out that Flexsteel’s second-quarter sales exceeded those from this year’s first quarter, when they totaled $100.3 million.
Flexsteel observed a 30% increase in e-commerce sales during the second quarter, compared to the same three-month period in 2018.
“We continue to make progress redeveloping our e-commerce channel,” said Dittmer. “This is the first positive year-over-year comparative in the e-commerce channel since I joined the company.”
Despite touting increases to e-commerce sales, the earnings report did not outline what, exactly, those sales were.
Flexsteel also has shifted some manufacturing operations from China to other parts of southeast Asia in an effort to avoid the impact of ongoing tariffs.
Dittmer said demand rebounded “almost instantly” when a related price rollback hit the market.
Chief Financial Officer Marcus Hamilton highlighted the ebbs and flows throughout Flexsteel’s product lineup.
He noted that sales of ready-to-assemble furniture products have been on the rise.
However, Flexsteel’s vehicle seating sales were down 22% in the second quarter, compared to the same quarter the previous year. Over the year’s first six months, such sales are down 14% compared to the prior year.
Hamilton said the majority of these products — which are used in premium motor homes — are made in the Dubuque manufacturing plant. He doesn’t see the downward trend reversing soon.
“It is important to note the line is cyclical in nature and, in our opinion, has neared or perhaps crossed the peak demand through the cycle,” he said.
Dittmer acknowledged that the company continues to face “strong headwinds” but attempted to strike a positive tone.
“We are working hard to transform the company and achieve its full potential,” he said.